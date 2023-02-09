Plaque commemorating 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy' removed
A commemorative plaque celebrating a watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been taken down.
The plaque commemorated the so-called 'Battle of Billings Bridge,' when hundreds of people blocked an intersection to prevent convoy protesters from driving downtown on the third weekend of the occupation.
The plaque, designed to look exactly like an official city of Ottawa plaque, was posted near Riverside Drive and Bank Street.
"At this spot on February 13, 2022, everyday citizens and Ram Ranch Resistance members peacefully stood in the way of those who had trampled citizens’ right to peace, free movement and free expression," the plaque read.
"This plaque commemorates the ordinary people who did something extraordinary when their leaders would not."
However, by late Thursday night, the plaque had been removed. A tool that appeared to have been used to remove the plaque was left at the scene.
The plaque was made of brass and glued onto the bridge with construction adhesive. It’s not clear who made it or put it up, or who removed it.
By late Thursday night, the unofficial plaque commemorating the 'Battle of Billings Bridge' had been removed. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
Earlier Thursday, a city spokesman said it was "reviewing the matter" but did not say whether they planned to remove it.
"The City of Ottawa did not install a plaque on Billings Bridge at the Bank Street and Riverside Drive intersection and is currently reviewing the matter," a city spokesman said in a statement attributed to Dan Chenier, general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services.
The Billings Bridge protest lasted for hours and turned into a symbolic act of resistance from residents who were fed up with the convoy’s occupation of downtown.
Hundreds of volunteers, including some local politicians, gathered to block about 35 trucks that had been headed to join protesters downtown
The truck drivers were eventually allowed to leave one at a time, but only after their trucks were stripped of flags, jerry cans and any 'Freedom Convoy' paraphernalia.
Earlier Thursday, Sean Burges, a Carleton University professor whose post on Facebook the night before kickstarted the Billings Bridge protest, said he thought the plaque should stay up.
A plaque commemorating the 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests erected at the bridge. The plaque is designed to look like an official city of Ottawa commemoration. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
“I love it. It’s an absolutely brilliant piece of guerilla protest art,” he said. “I think it would be an absolute travesty if the city came and decided to take that plaque down.”
“They don’t have credibility on this front, so they’re best just to leave it.”
Andrea Harden, who was among the first people at the protest that day, agreed.
“I think it’s brilliant. Kudos to whoever did it,” she said. “I think it was well-intentioned and a way of marking what was kind of like that first domino that led to the end of the convoy downtown.”
“I really think this speaks to the creativity of the community that was here, and a moment in time in which people were saying enough is enough, this has to end.”
Harden remembers the protest as a community coming together and taking a stand.
“The one thing that really brought so many people together on that day was this feeling of helplessness, this feeling like this occupation was happening…and a frustration that nothing was being done about it.”
Burges and Harden both said they have no idea who made the plaque. But Burges said he wants to buy them a coffee or a beer.
The plaque was installed slightly crooked, so Burges did have a suggestion for city crews.
“Maybe what the city could do is actually come and put it in properly.”
- with files from Tyler Fleming and Natalie van Rooy, CTV News Ottawa
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with grieving families at Laval vigil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Audrey Roy-Cloutier of the Crown prosecutor's office.
Slain cinematographer's Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin
The Ukraine-based relatives of a slain cinematographer are seeking damages in her death from actor Alec Baldwin in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of a Western movie, under a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles.
Justice minister says federal government giving bail reform 'serious consideration'
Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving 'serious consideration' to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
Free tickets to King Charles III's coronation concert will be distributed by ballot
A ballot is being held to distribute 10,000 free tickets for the coronation concert of King Charles III to members of the public, the BBC press office announced on Thursday.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Canada's cannabis industry struggling amid high excise taxes, competition from illicit market: experts
After Canopy Growth's layoffs and facility cutbacks, experts say high excise taxes and stiff competition from unlicensed sellers have made it difficult for legal growers to do business.
Rare green comet visible by binoculars this weekend as it passes close to Mars
This week may be the last chance to snag a glimpse of a rare green comet as it zings past Mars in the night sky, potentially visible with no more than a pair of binoculars.
Atlantic
-
Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says
Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition.
-
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A former Halifax university student on trial for killing another student during a drug deal completed his testimony Thursday, insisting he had no plan to kill anyone and that he shot the other man in self-defence.
-
Premier declares 'New Brunswick is back' as province faces several challenges
New Brunswick's premier touted his government's achievements tonight, claiming it has spurred progress in health care, education, energy development and the economy.
Toronto
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Hamilton father routinely drops everything to wait in van outside son's school. This is why
The family of a Grade 4 student in Hamilton, Ont. says they routinely have to drop everything to pick up their son or come to the school to take him to the bathroom because there are not enough educational assistants in the building.
-
More than 90 students stripped of degrees after finding out school wasn't accredited
Ontario is in dire need of health-care workers, but more than 90 students who graduated from a private college program to be ultrasound technicians have been told they won’t be allowed to get jobs in their chosen field.
Montreal
-
'It's unimaginable': Trudeau meets with grieving families at Laval vigil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash.
-
6 dead, including 4 children, after Quebec house fire
Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
-
Timmins man questions why natural gas prices have soared in the northeast
Robin Taylor of Timmins says he uses a programmable thermostat and does his best to be a responsible consumer of natural gas.
London
-
Supervised consumption site considered for Elgin or Oxford
The region may soon have a second permanent supervised consumption site to help tackle the addiction crisis.
-
Farmers seek repayment of $34 million fertilizer tariff
A 35 per cent tariff on Russian and Belarusian fertilizer imports cost Canadian farmers $34 million last year — and they want that money back.
-
Windsor online vigilante found guilty in child pornography case
The man at the centre of the online ‘Creeper Hunter TV’ which claims to expose predators has been found guilty of four counts including child pornography.
Winnipeg
-
Rossburn break-and-enter leads to drug and weapons bust: RCMP
An attempted break-and-enter in Rossburn, Man. has led RCMP to a large drug and weapons arrest.
-
'My heart is with City Hall': Winnipeg city councillor withdraws from Winnipeg South Centre race
A Winnipeg city councillor has decided to stay at city hall instead of taking a run for Parliament Hill.
-
Pet owners who haven't fixed their cat or dog may soon have to pay more
Proposed changes at Winnipeg City Hall may soon require pet owners who don't have their cats and dogs spayed or neutered to pay more.
Kitchener
-
'It was a really fluke, tragic situation': Guelph man found not guilty of manslaughter after tragic neighbour dispute
A Guelph man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after an argument led to the death of his neighbour in July 2020.
-
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
Local health official urges residents to keep up with vaccinations ahead of March break travelling
The latest Omicron variant known as Kraken has become the dominant strain in many regions. As it continues to spread, health officials are urging people to keep up with their vaccinations, especially if they have upcoming travel plans.
Calgary
-
Critics pan Alberta's proposal for oil company royalty breaks
A new pilot project that would see the province give energy companies tax breaks for cleaning up after themselves is being widely panned.
-
Smith returns from 'productive' meetings in Ottawa, discusses 'significant' health-care funding
Premier Danielle Smith says her trip to Ottawa for the federal government's health-care meeting with premiers this week was both constructive and productive.
-
Filip Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to lift the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's lost wedding ring revealed in parking lot snow melt
Without the unseasonably warm weather one Saskatoon woman would likely still be missing her set of three wedding bands.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
-
Cessna plane slides off runway while landing at Saskatoon airport
Emergency crews were called out to the Saskatoon airport Thursday after a Cessna plane slid onto the shoulder of the runway.
Edmonton
-
Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges
Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
-
Police presence at Royal Alexandra Hospital after lockdown
The Royal Alexandra Hospital was locked down briefly on Thursday after threats of violence.
-
'Here for their people as well': Edmonton veterinary clinic expands services to help humans
An Edmonton veterinarian has brought in an extra set of hands to help with human mental health at the practice.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds of unfilled positions for mental health nurses in B.C. as Vancouver promises to hire
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim’s promise to hire 100 mental health nurses to pair with police has faced repeated logistical questions, one of the key ones being how he would deliver on the pledge amid a shortage of health-care workers.
-
'It's not much, but it's something': 100-year-old B.C. woman still quilting for charity
Anne Schaefer admits she's slowed down, but she has no plans to quit quilting anytime soon.
-
Former North Vancouver city councillor, daughter killed in house fire
The City of North Vancouver and people across the North Shore are mourning the loss of former city councillor Bob Fearnley and his daughter Gayle after the pair died in a massive house fire Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Supporters of move to drop councillor from board are silent due to 'social media frenzy,' Regina mayor says
Regina mayor Sandra Masters says there are some who support the move to oust Ward. 6 Coun. Daniel LeBlanc from the city's safety board who are reluctant to express their support over fears of a potential social media backlash.
-
'Personal attacks based on lies': City manager calls out two councillors following court case
Tension on Regina city council has been further elevated with the city manager now publicly calling out two members of council.
-
Defence expert witness testimony stalled in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
The judge pressed pause on testimony in Catlin Goodwill’s manslaughter trial on Thursday.