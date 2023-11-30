OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • A mild end of November, start of December in the forecast for Ottawa

    The Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market on Sunday, Nov. 12. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market on Sunday, Nov. 12. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    A mild last day of November and the first weekend of December is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of plus 6 C on both Thursday and Friday, with above seasonal temperatures continuing through the weekend.

    Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. High minus 9 C.

    Increasing cloudiness this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late this evening and overnight. Low plus 1 C.

    Cloudy on Friday with a chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High plus 6 C.

    The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Saturday with a high of minus 1 C.

    The outlook for Sunday calls for clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1 C.

    Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High plus 3 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of minus 8 C.

