A mild end of November, start of December in the forecast for Ottawa
A mild last day of November and the first weekend of December is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of plus 6 C on both Thursday and Friday, with above seasonal temperatures continuing through the weekend.
Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. High minus 9 C.
Increasing cloudiness this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late this evening and overnight. Low plus 1 C.
Cloudy on Friday with a chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. High plus 6 C.
The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Saturday with a high of minus 1 C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1 C.
Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High plus 3 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of minus 8 C.
