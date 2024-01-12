'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday

Environment Canada warns a "wall of snow" will hit Ottawa this weekend, bringing 15 to 25 cm of snow to the capital on Friday night and on Saturday.

"This will be a memorable storm for this winter," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for peak snowfall rates of 3 to 5 cm per hour on Friday night.

"Snow is forecast to begin this evening and will quickly become heavy at times tonight, before transitioning to periods of light snow Saturday morning," the weather agency said in a statement. "Strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h will combine with this heavy snow to cause significantly reduced visibility at times."

Environment Canada warns highways, roads and sidewalks "may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

Phillips says this storm is a Texas Low that will come through Ontario.

"This is really a kind of dangerous, treacherous kind of storm," Phillips said.

"My Gosh, by about 8 o'clock, 9 o'clock tonight there's this wall of snow coming in and the intensity, 3 to 5 cm of snow per hour and strong winds. You'll see blizzardly kind of conditions, white-out conditions."

Environment Canada says snow should begin around 9 p.m. Friday, with snow heavy at times Saturday morning. A total of 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected overnight, with another 5 cm of snow on Saturday.

Ottawa received 8.6 cm of snow, followed by freezing rain and rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Last weekend, Ottawa received 12.8 cm of snow.

City of Ottawa officials say crews will be ready to clear the biggest snowfall of the season.

"We're just waiting for the storm now," said Bryden Denyes, area manager of roads with the city of Ottawa.

Denyes says the city's weather monitoring services are providing updates on the track of the storm, and the concern is the heavy accumulation over a few hours.

"With this storm, we are expecting some very heavy accumulation totals per hour, so what that means is as our crews are out working we're going to be plowing the snow, plowing the snow on our priority roads and on our priority sidewalks, but after we plow them they will get covered over rapidly again," Denyes told CTV Morning Live on Friday. "So there may be areas where we've plowed that don't look like they've been plowed."

The city has 545 pieces of equipment to clear roads, cycling lanes and sidewalks during snowfall events.

The winter storm warning stretches from the Toronto area to the Ottawa Valley. Environment Canada says the Brockville, Prescott and Westport areas could see 10 to 20 cm of snow, while Kemptville, Merrickville, Prescott-Russell area, Cornwall and Winchester areas could see 15 to 25 cm of snow.

Environment Canada's winter storm warning for the Ottawa Valley calls for 15 to 30 cm of snow possible for Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry's Bay areas on Friday night and Saturday.

Ottawa forecast

Environment Canada's forecast calls for increasing cloudiness on Friday afternoon. High minus 6 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 11 degrees in the afternoon.

Snow at times heavy overnight. Low minus 6 C, with the temperature rising to minus 2 C by morning.

Snow continuing on Saturday, with blowing snow expected. Winds gusting to 60 km/h by 12 p.m. High plus 1 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries .High minus 9 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 8 C.

Tuesday's forecast predicts a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus 8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 16 C.