A look at Ottawa's summer of heavy rain, tornadoes and lightning strikes
The Bananarama lyrics from its 1983 song sums up the summer of 2023 in Ottawa perfectly, "It's a cruel, cruel summer."
The capital has seen heavy rain, flash flooding, three tornadoes and air quality warnings due to wildfire smoke this summer, and only 15 days without rain since the start of July.
"When you look at July and August, we've had double the amount of rain," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said last week. "Those 42 days from the first of July to (Aug. 10), 27 were wet. Some of them were little traces, but they were wet."
Of the 28 days with rain since July 1 (counting the Aug. 12 rainfall), Ottawa has had five days with at least 20 mm of rain, including Aug. 10 when some areas of the capital received nearly 100 mm of rain.
Phillips was asked on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal on Friday, "What have we done to make someone angry? So I have to ask you the question, is this our new normal here."
"That's a hard question to answer," Phillips said.
"I think this year, you'd get kind of a bias thinking, 'Oh my gosh, nature has it in for you.' It is the year of the smoke, the year of the tornadoes, the year of the big flood; I mean what more could there be, it's almost biblical in a way."
Hydro Ottawa says "Mother Nature was not gentle to Ottawa' in July, with eight times more lightning strikes than the previous year and 139 power outages.
There were also several days of poor air quality at the end of June and the start of July, as smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec drifted into the Ottawa area.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the weather stats from a wet summer in Ottawa.
Rainfall
A total of 236.5 mm of rain has been recorded at the Ottawa International Airport weather station since July 1.
- July: 142.4 mm
- Aug. 94.1 mm
The 94.1 mm of rain includes the 38.3 mm of rain recorded at the airport during the Aug. 10 severe storm. Environment Canada says the weather station at the Central Experimental Farm recorded 78 mm of rain on Thursday, while some areas saw nearly 100 mm of rain.
Days with more than 20 mm of rain.
- July 16 – 33.2 mm
- July 21 – 23.8 mm
- July 27 – 22 mm
- Aug. 7 – 36.9 mm
- Aug. 10 – 38.3 mm (Some areas of Ottawa saw nearly 100 mm of rain)
People walk through flood waters on Meadowlands Drive in Ottawa during Thursday's storm. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Tornadoes
Three tornadoes have touched down in Ottawa this summer, damaging homes and properties in the south end of the city.
On July 13, two tornadoes touched down in Barrhaven. Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says the two tornadoes were classified as EF1, with maximum wind speeds of 155 km/h. The two tornadoes left paths of damage approximately 1 km and 5 km long.
On Aug. 3, an EF0 tornado with a maximum wind of 130 km/h touched down in the Findlay Creek area.
Thunderbolts and lightning
"July was not a typical summer month. Mother nature was not gentle to Ottawa," Hydro Ottawa said in a statement.
Statistics released by the utility show there were up to eight times more lightning strikes in Ottawa in July compared to a year ago. There were 6,066 lighting strikes within a 650 km radius of the Ottawa International Airport, according to Hydro Ottawa.
In July 2022, there were 738 lightning strikes in Ottawa.
Hydro Ottawa says there were 138 power outages in Ottawa in July, with the average restoration time of 3.3 hours. There were 91 total outages in July 2022.
Primary cause of power outages in July 2023, according to Hydro Ottawa
- Foreign interference (animal and vehicle contact, vandalism): 35 outages
- Tree contacts: 25 outages
- Adverse weather: 7 outages
- Lightning storms: 7 outages
- Loss of supply from provincial grid: 2 outages
Hydro Ottawa released a graphic on weather related events in Ottawa in July. (Source: Hydro Ottawa)
The rest of the summer
Environment Canada says temperatures will hover around normal for this time of year over the next four weeks.
The monthly forecast looking at temperatures for the next 28 days calls for seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario between Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.
The seasonal forecast for precipitation in Ottawa for August, September and October calls for above normal rainfall levels.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
As death toll from Maui wildfire reaches 93, effort to find and identify the dead is just beginning
As the death toll from a wildfire that razed a historic Maui town reached 93, authorities warned that the effort to find and identify the dead was still in its early stages. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
6 dessert cup brands recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
Multiple brands of a dessert cup are being recalled in Canada and the United States over a possible bacteria contamination.
North Dakota teen survives nearly 30-metre fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 30 metres at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
Atlantic
-
Upper Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
-
N.B. RCMP identify body as one of the two men missing from fishing trip
Neguac RCMP have identified a body found Saturday as one of the missing men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayor
The Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.
Toronto
-
Unions say Ontario teachers likely won't have contracts before school year, citing slow pace of bargaining
For the second year in a row, teachers across the province will be returning to school in September without a collective agreement and the unions representing Ontario’s educators are expressing frustration with the slow pace of bargaining.
-
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
-
Man, 25, drowns in Lake Ontario: OPP
A 25-year-old man from Toronto drowned in Lake Ontario Saturday afternoon, police say.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride Parade brings festive spirit and a sea of colour downtown
The mood was festive in downtown Montreal Sunday afternoon as thousands gathered for the Pride Parade. Participants, many carrying multicoloured LGBTQ2S+ flags, were visibly pleased to revive the event that was cancelled last year.
-
Teenage boy, 16, killed in crash on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old was killed after crashing during the night on Île-Bizard in Montréal.
-
Montreal urban fish farmers say their Arctic char cuts greenhouse gases and waste
The Opercule urban fish ram is the creation of David Dupaul-Chicoine and Nicolas Paquin, who met each other when they were studying aquaculture in college on Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. What began as an experiment raising fish in Dupaul-Chicoine's garage has turned into a commercial operation that they expect will soon produce between 25 and 30 tonnes of Arctic char per year.
Northern Ontario
-
Canoer missing on northern Ont. lake after boat capsizes
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
Victims in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide identified
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
London
-
Fake gun found in 'ready location' during Sarnia traffic stop
A Sarnia police officer encountered a potentially dangerous situation during a traffic stop on Sunday.
-
Megabus will no longer stop in downtown Chatham
After barley four months, Megabus is canceling its service at the downtown Chatham stop due to a lack of ridership, effective Wednesday.
-
Chase and Sydney Brown earn praise in NFL pre-season debuts
Chase and Sydney Brown had their first chance to make an impression as they began their NFL careers this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Music is healing': No Stone Unturned concert honours MMIWG
North End residents gathered for an afternoon of music, food, celebration, and remembrance Saturday as a picnic/concert celebrated community and honoured the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
-
Strike causing low liquor levels at Manitoba bars
The food and beverage industry is having to go the extra mile to secure liquor, but the cost to do it is running up a tab.
-
Police close McGillivray after fatal motorcycle crash
Winnipeg police have confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on McGillivray Boulevard Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes away
Ward 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
Most-read stories of the week: New Omicron variant, fire concerns, heritage site worries
A new Omicron variant in Waterloo region, concerns about fires in a Kitchener neighbourhood, and Cambridge rallying around a boy with leukemia round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Police arrest man following break-in and assault in Kitchener neighbourhood
Wilderness Drive in Kitchener is quiet Saturday following a disturbing incident that happened shortly after midnight.
Calgary
-
Traffic disrupted in Bragg Creek area due to serious motor vehicle collision
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at the site of a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 22.
-
North Glenmore Park in Calgary hosts dragon boat races
Dragon boats are taking over North Glenmore Park this weekend.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animals
A special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
Cocaine, hydromorphone seized in trafficking investigation, Saskatoon police say
One man has been charged as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon, police say.
-
Prince Albert to get Ronald McDonald House
Prince Albert is getting its own Ronald McDonald House to support children and families in the region.
Edmonton
-
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta
One person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
'The saving grace for agriculture': Farmers look to irrigation amid climate woes
Sean Stanford's wheat farm just south of Lethbridge, Alta. falls within the far left corner of Palliser's Triangle — an expanse of prairie grassland encompassing much of southeast Alberta, a swath of southern Saskatchewan, and the southwest corner of Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to see temperatures in the 30s as heat wave rolls in
A protracted heat wave expected to last most of the coming week got underway in B.C. Sunday as provincial officials warned residents to brace for the potential effects of the sustained stretch of sweltering temperatures.
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect, several cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available.
-
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
Regina
-
Regina police ask for help in finding trio of robbery suspects
Regina police are asking for the public's help as they search for three people following an alleged robbery on Aug. 12.
-
'Amazing project': Sask. town extends call to find new purpose for historic convent
The Town of Gravelbourg has extended its call for expressions of interest (EOI) to repurpose its historic convent, constructed in 1917.
-
'Story of inclusivity and respect': Regina Open Door Society unveils community mural
After months of planning and hard work, the Regina Open Door Society unveiled a community mural on their building.