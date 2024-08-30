80-year-old among 3 facing charges following seizure of large amount of drugs in Quinte West: OPP
An 80-year-old is among three men who are facing charges related to drug trafficking following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Quinte West Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Police say the investigation started in early August. On Thursday, members of the OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Quinte West officers executed a search warrant at a home on McGill Street and seized a large amount of suspected drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine, and clonazepam. They also seized over $7,000 in cash and other items related to drug trafficking.
Two men were arrested at the scene during the search warrant Thursday. The third suspect was taken into custody on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The three suspects, 21, 54, and 80, have been charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.
Two men are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. One man remains in custody until his next appearance in court in Belleville, Ont.
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
BREAKING Scotiabank confirms outages on another pay day
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
The top 10 reasons Canadians visited the emergency department this year
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A toddler cried non-stop during a flight. Two strangers locked her in the bathroom
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
A woman's killing was unsolved for 44 years. A cigarette butt just led to an arrest, police say
DNA evidence from a cigarette butt has led to an arrest in the 1980 killing of a woman in Washington state, police said this week.
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
She's a Norwegian princess. He's an American self-professed shaman. Their wedding is this weekend
The Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
Man dead after fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
Police say a man has died after a fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Wednesday night.
Long-awaited air ambulance for Grand Manan Island, N.B., starts service Saturday
A long-awaited new air ambulance is ready to start service on the island of Grand Manan, N.B.
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
Quebec nurses threaten to stop working overtime as talks continue for new contract
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
-
Six men facing multiple charges in connection with Montreal-area vehicle theft ring
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
Ottawa, Quebec and Montreal announce housing fast track
The governments of Canada, Quebec and the City of Montreal announced the construction of 1,001 new affordable housing units on Friday, thanks to the creation of a "fast track for qualified developers."
Sudbury police urge rock-throwing teens who caused serious crash to come forward
Greater Sudbury Police are urging the group of teens who caused a serious crash by throwing rocks onto Maley Drive earlier this week to come forward.
-
Arrest made following arson investigation in Chatham
Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building. Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected.
-
Riverside Drive East to be closed for a month
Riverside Drive East will be closed between Strabane Avenue and Pillette Road for just under a month.
One beach closed, warning signs posted at three others
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the beach water testing results for this week.
Two arrested, third suspect still wanted after London shooting
Police are still searching for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, and anybody who sees him is reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Support staff at Western University on the picket line
Members of CUPE Local 2361 at Western University are on the picket line Friday. About 330 members were in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. after talks with the school broke down.
-
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
-
Company behind child care registration program apologizes for misleading emails
Families were left scrambling after a software malfunction left them without child care for the upcoming school year. The company behind the registration system is now apologizing.
-
Police appeal for help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a young teen not seen in a week.
-
Muskoka's celebrity moments from this summer
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Barrie health team patient information compromised in data breach, email states
CTV News has learned some Barrie and Community Family Health Team (BCFHT) clients recently received emails claiming to outline a data breach that occurred earlier this year.
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
-
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
-
Calgary's water use sees fractional drop once again
A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
-
Ranch Ehrlo Society powwow draws biggest crowd yet
This year, the number of dancers, drum groups and spectators were the highest the agency has hosted yet.
-
'I don't like yawl': Riders, Bombers Labour Day rivalry one of the best in pro sports, many say
For decades, professional sports have been immersed with deep rivalries amongst athletes and teams and it has ignited fans along the way. The Canadian Football League (CFL) is no exception especially for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
-
Saskatchewan government responds to critical capacity issues at St. Paul's hospital
The Government of Saskatchewan is responding to concerns raised by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) regarding St. Paul's Hospital exceeding capacity.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, B.C.
A 42-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a ditch Friday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Langley, B.C.
A 44-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a collision early Friday morning in Langley, B.C.
-
B.C. Lions strive to snap skid against Redblacks in Victoria
The B.C. Lions are once again looking to turn their fortunes around.
B.C. Lions strive to snap skid against Redblacks in Victoria
The B.C. Lions are once again looking to turn their fortunes around.
-
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, B.C.
A 42-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a ditch Friday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
BC Ferries expects busy Labour Day weekend
Students across British Columbia are gearing up for the new school year, but many families are sneaking away for one last trip to the Island.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.