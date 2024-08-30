80-year-old among 3 facing charges following seizure of large amount of drugs in Quinte West: OPP

An 80-year-old is among three men who are facing charges related to drug trafficking following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Quinte West Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say the investigation started in early August. On Thursday, members of the OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Quinte West officers executed a search warrant at a home on McGill Street and seized a large amount of suspected drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, hydromorphone, morphine, and clonazepam. They also seized over $7,000 in cash and other items related to drug trafficking.

Two men were arrested at the scene during the search warrant Thursday. The third suspect was taken into custody on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The three suspects, 21, 54, and 80, have been charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Two men are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. One man remains in custody until his next appearance in court in Belleville, Ont.