KINGSTON, ONT. -- Thousands of students gathered in Kingston, Ont. University District Saturday afternoon to celebrate homecoming weekend, ignoring pleas from police and Queen's University to avoid large gatherings.

Kingston police reported 8,000 people had gathered on Aberdeen Street, near the university campus, for homecoming festivities at Queen's University.

CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson reports the streets and front lawns of homes on Aberdeen Street and adjoining streets were packed with students at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kingston police and bylaw are responding to large gatherings in the University District Saturday afternoon, including a "volatile crowd" on Aberdeen Street.

"Projectiles have been thrown towards Police on the ground with one Officer sustaining an injury," said Kingston on Twitter.

@Kingstonpolice are estimating the crowd on Aberdeen Street has swelled to approximately 8000 people. Police on the ground along with assistance from City Works are attempting to keep the crowds contained. pic.twitter.com/bgXSvSns3T — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) October 16, 2021

Pictures on social media showed dozens of people gathering at homes in the University District. Police are asking motorists who are in the University District to proceed with caution.

"Large gatherings are taking shape and many roadways are becoming congested," said police.

Aberdeen Street and William Street were closed to traffic, with hundreds of people packing the street as officers monitored the situation.

Officers from Durham Regional Police are on Kingston Saturday afternoon to assist with enforcement, while OPP officers were being deployed to Kingston.

Kingston police and bylaw, along with Queen's University, have been urging students to respect COVID-19 protocols and avoid large street parties during homecoming weekend.

On Thursday, Queen's Principal Patrick Dean sent a message to students, asking them not to attend large events during homecoming.

"I am asking for your assistance in helping contain the social gatherings and to act responsibly over the coming weekends," said Dean. "As members of both the Queen's and Kingston community, we all must demonstrate leadership, respect one another and be mindful and aware of the provincial laws and local bylaws that are in place to protect us."

Homecoming traditionally brings the students and alumni to the city, and unofficial events of years past have included massive street parties throughout the weekend.

Under Ontario's COVID-19 protocols, gatherings are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The city of Kingston's aggravated nuisance party bylaw includes a fine of $2,000 for people attending illegal gatherings.

As part of Homecoming Weekend at Queen's, the Queen's Gaels host the Carleton Ravens in OUA football action. Capacity for the game is 4,500 people.

@KingstonPolice and Bylaw are responding to a large gathering on Aberdeen St.



As an aggravated nuisance party, individuals attending, sponsoring or hosting can receive a $2000 AMP and have their identities disclosed under Emergency Order No. 5. https://t.co/J668jOpA2b — City of Kingston - Municipal Government (@cityofkingston) October 16, 2021

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available