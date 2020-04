OTTAWA -- For the second straight day, Ottawa Public Health is reporting the largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

There are 76 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,297 since the outbreak began.

Five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were also announced on Wednesday. There have been 76 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since mid-March.

Ottawa Public Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 involving residents of long-term care homes on Wednesday. There were also five new deaths linked to COVID-19 in long-term care homes.

There have been 357 cases of COVID-19 among residents at long-term care homes, and 57 deaths. Another 157 staff members in the facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Increase in cases

The 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday is the highest one-day increase since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa on March 11.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 67 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since Sunday, Ottawa Public Health has reported 187 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The spike in new cases of COVID-19 comes after Ottawa Public Health, the Champlain Region Incident Command and Ottawa Paramedics conducted surveillance testing at long-term care homes.

Approximately 1,700 tests of staff and residents at nine homes were conducted over the weekend.

Hospitalizations

Ottawa Public Health reported an increase in the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 related treatment on Wednesday.

There are now 38 people in hospital, including eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

In Tuesday's epidemiology update, there were 35 people listed in hospital for treatment.

Recovering from COVID-19

More than 40 per cent of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

Ottawa Public Health says 548 of the 1,297 cases of COVID-19 have been resolved, meaning they no longer have the virus.

The average age of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases is 56 years-old. The oldest case involved a 105-year-old resident of Ottawa.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are ongoing outbreaks at 23 institutions, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and group homes.

The data are provided by Ontario's integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) and the province admits data from iPHIS can sometimes be delayed, so these figures may not match numbers previously reported at some homes.

Here is Ottawa Public Health's list of institutions experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak:

Long-term care homes

Carlingview Manor

Outbreak began April 7

Number of cases: 94 residents, 38 staff

Number of deaths: 10 residents

Garden Terrace

Outbreak began April 23

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Garry J. Armstrong

Outbreak began April 20

Number of cases: 0 residents, 3 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Laurier Manor

Outbreak began April 13

Number of cases: 50 residents, 27 staff

Number of deaths: 5 residents

Madonna Care Community

Outbreak began April 6

Number of cases: 61 residents, 27 staff

Number of deaths: 15 residents

Manoir Marochel

Outbreak began April 5

Number of cases: 35 residents, 10 staff

Number of deaths: 6 residents

Montfort Long-term Care Centre

Outbreak began April 8

Number of cases: 86 residents, 21 staff

Number of deaths: 16 residents

Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre

Outbreak began April 15

Number of cases: 12 residents, 18 staff

Number of deaths: 4 residents

Résidence Elisabeth Bruyère

Outbreak began April 16

Number of cases: 6 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

St. Louis Residence

Outbreak began April 21

Number of cases: 12 residents, 2 staff

Number of deaths: 1 resident

Starwood

Outbreak began April 13

Number of cases: 0 residents, 5 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Retirement homes

Barrhaven Manor

Outbreak began April 17

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Cité Parkway

Outbreak began April 12

Number of cases: 0 residents, 2 staff

Number of deaths: 0

Empress Kanata

Outbreak began April 27

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Maison Acceuil-Sagesse

Outbreak began April 17

Number of cases: 1 resident, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Maplewood Retirement Community

Outbreak began March 28

Number of cases: 11 residents, 5 staff

Number of deaths: 1 resident

Park Place

Outbreak began April 22

Number of cases: 0 residents, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

Promenade Retirement Residence

Outbreak began March 26

Number of cases: 11 residents, 3 staff

Number of deaths: 4 residents

Hospitals

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – A Four

Outbreak began April 26

Number of cases: 1 patient, 0 staff

Number of deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 5W BMT

Outbreak began April 5

Number of cases: 6 patients, 3 staff

Number of deaths: 1 patient

The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus – Dialysis

Outbreak began April 21

Number of cases: 4 patients, 1 staff member

Number of deaths: 0

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute – H5

Outbreak began April 17

Number of cases: 1 patient, 0 staff

Number of deaths: 1 patient

Group homes

Association pour l'intégration sociale d'Ottawa (AISO)