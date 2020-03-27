OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa has closed off-leash dog parks and playground equipment to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But residents are still allowed to walk, jog and walk the dog through the parks, while maintaining proper physical distancing of two-metres.

The City has announced “all city park facilities and park equipment are now closed until further notice. Only walkthroughs are permitted.”

Here is a look at all play and park equipment closed across the City of Ottawa:

Play structures

Swings

Slides

Climbers

Adult fitness stations

Benches and picnic tables

Skateboard enclosures

Off-leash dog enclosures

Public sports fields, ball diamonds, basketball and tennis courts are also closed.

In a note on its website, the city says “park and play equipment also encourage multiple users. Most importantly, the surfaces are not being cleaned and could potentially spread the COVID-19 virus.”

The City of Ottawa says residents can still walk through parks while maintaining social distancing.

“Safe park practices that are permitted includes running, walking or jogging through the park, while keeping a two-metre distance from others.”

Dog owners are asked to respect the established leashing requirements for each park.