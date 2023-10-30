OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 72-year old driver killed in Clarence-Rockland crash

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    Police are investigating a collision between a car and a pickup truck in the City of Clarence-Rockland on Oct. 26.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on County Road 17 just before 2:30 p.m. after an eastbound car struck a pickup truck.

    A 72-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The 27-year-old pickup truck driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    County Road 17 was closed for several hours.

    The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

