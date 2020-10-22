OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the ninth straight day with less than 100 new cases in the capital.

Across Ontario, there are 841 new cases of COVID-19, including 335 cases in Toronto and 106 in Peel Region.

On Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters there are signs COVID-19 transmission is "slowing down" in Ottawa this month.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was Thanksgiving Monday, with 119 new cases.

COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario

There are 10 new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Two new cases reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Two new cases were reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit also reported two new cases.