

The Canadian Press





NAPANEE, Ont. -- Provincial police have laid several charges after the sudden death of an inmate at a correctional facility in eastern Ontario.

Paramedics were called to the Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, Ont., on March 19 after a man was found unresponsive at the provincial facility.

Police say a 41-year-old man from Napanee is charged with manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Hendrik Peter Ryskamp of Kingston, Ont.

The suspect, Barry Samuel Kerlovich, is also accused of drug possession and trafficking.

It's not clear whether the accused was also an inmate at the time of the incident.