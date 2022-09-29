7,000 pumpkins set to light up the night at Pumkinferno

It’s officially fall, and that means Pumpkinferno is making a return.

Seven thousand artificial pumpkins have been carved and will be lit up each night until Halloween for visitors to see, walk through and interact with.

This year, Pumpkinferno can be found in two locations; at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, and within the walls of Fort Henry in Kingston. The tourist attractions are both part of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, which puts on the fall events.

Displays this year include dragons, rocket ships, and trains. However, Geoff Waycik, the director of historic sites with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, says there are also new displays like one dedicated to superhero comic books.

"Our carvers' imaginations are endless and there’s really cool things that are immortalized in pumpkins," he explains.

There are 30 per cent more pumpkins over last year, according to Waycik.

"We’ve just added and added," he says. "We had to add to so much we’re actually spilling out into places we’ve never been before [in the Fort]. Just about every square foot is covered in pumpkins now. Bigger and better than ever."

The gates open to the public on Friday, and Pumpkinfero runs until Oct. 31. Tickets can be purchased online.