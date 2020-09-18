OTTAWA -- For the third time this week, more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa on a single day.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, including 61 in Ottawa.

Ontario is reporting 401 cases of #COVID19 as over 35,800 tests were completed. Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto with 82 in Peel and 61 in Ottawa. 67% of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 18, 2020

Ottawa Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 60 new cases on Wednesday.

The 61 new cases on Friday comes as Ontario scales back the social gathering limits for indoor and outdoor private gatherings in Ottawa.

Starting Friday, indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, while outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa at a approximately 12:30 p.m.