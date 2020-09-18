Advertisement
61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as Ontario slashes social gathering limits
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 10:31AM EDT
OTTAWA -- For the third time this week, more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa on a single day.
Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, including 61 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 60 new cases on Wednesday.
The 61 new cases on Friday comes as Ontario scales back the social gathering limits for indoor and outdoor private gatherings in Ottawa.
Starting Friday, indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, while outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people.
Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa at a approximately 12:30 p.m.