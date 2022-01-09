Ottawa Public Health says there are now 60 residents of Ottawa being treated in local hospitals for active COVID-19 infections and three more residents have died.

The latest figures also show six people in the ICU.

Following Ministry of Health direction, Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital.

OPH reported 563 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people who qualify for tests under provincial guidance. With testing restricted to certain populations, the health unit warns that the daily case count is likely an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community. Another 480 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

To date, OPH has confirmed 49,783 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents. 636 residents have died since the pandemic began.

There are now more than 400 residents of Ontario in ICUs across the province with COVID-19. The province also reported nearly 12,000 new confirmed cases among populations eligible for testing, with a positivity rate of 27.7 per cent.

With rising infection across Canada, experts are warning of the disparity between how the pandemic is affecting rich and poor, those who can afford to take time off for boosters or to self-isolate, and those who cannot.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 1 to Jan. 7): 488.1 (down from 554.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 31 to Jan. 6): 37.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.83

Known active cases: 8,353 (+80)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 60 people in Ottawa hospitals on Sunday who are being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, nine more than on Saturday.

There are six people in the ICU, down from seven on Saturday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 2

20-29: 2

30-39: 2

40-49: 8 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 10 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 12 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 19 (1 in ICU)

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 896,747

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 826,007

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 363,918

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 20 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 19 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

17 long-term care homes

27 retirement homes

20 hospital units

31 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

1 elementary school

9 daycares and/or camps

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2, 2022.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.