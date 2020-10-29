OTTAWA -- Ottawa continues to see the lowest one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases compared to other Ontario novel coronavirus "hot zones."

Public Health Ontario reported 934 cases of novel coronavirus across Ontario on Thursday, including 58 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There are 420 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region and 95 in York Region.

Ontario reports the 934 positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered among 35,600 tests completed.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,547 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 27. More than 3,300 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately at 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are two new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Six new cases were reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit region.