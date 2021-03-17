OTTAWA -- The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the winning $50 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket for March 16 was sold "somewhere in Perth County".

You can check tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App, or by calling the OLG Win Line toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside the Toronto area; call 416-870-8946 in the Toronto area)

OLG also said the second prize winning ticket worth $279,418.40 was sold in Hamilton and an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Pickering.