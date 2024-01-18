5 Ottawa drivers charged with stunt driving on Thursday; 12 since Monday

The Ottawa Police Service caught five more "high flyers" on the city's roads on Thursday, adding to an already busy week for traffic enforcement.

Police say they laid the first stunt charges of the day on a driver who flew past an unmarked police vehicle in the Longfields Drive and Prince-of-Wales Drive area. The driver was clocked at 151 km/h in an 80km/h zone.

OPS Traffic putting the brakes on another high-flyer after the driver flew past our officer’s unmarked police vehicle in the Longfields & Prince-of-Wales area. As it turns out…doing 151 in an 80km/h zone will get you a Stunt Driving charge, license suspension & vehicle impound. pic.twitter.com/SwqGGflx8m — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) January 18, 2024

A 19-year-old was then caught on Highway 174 for speeding to over 60 km/h over the posted limit and another was charged on Bank Street South for going 40km/h over.

A full 60km & 40km OVER the posted speed limit(s) on the 174 and Bank St South respectively as two more drivers removed from city streets; both (the 60km-over being a 19yr old) charged with Stunt Driving, 30 day license suspension and 14 day vehicle impound…deservedly so. pic.twitter.com/zsZp87efW5 — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) January 18, 2024

Police subsequently caught another pair of "lead-footed" drivers later in the afternoon. One was going 49 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 174 near Trim Road and another was speeding to 54 km/h over the posted limit on Richmond Road near Fallowfield Road.

Another pair of lead-footed drivers are now facing Stunt Driving charges - with immediate 30 day license suspension & vehicle impoundment(s)…49km & 54kms OVER the posted limit(s) on the 174 near Trim Rd and Old Richmond Rd near Fallowfield Rd respectively. #Consequences pic.twitter.com/AUNXfK3nFp — OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) January 18, 2024

Stunt driving has been a perennial problem for the Ottawa police, who have laid 12 stunt charges against drivers since Monday.

The OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit frequently posts stunt drivers on social media, but does not name the drivers.

Stunt driving charges apply at 40 km/h above the speed limit on roads with a posted limit below 80 km/h. All the drivers were hit with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.