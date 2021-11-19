OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the province reports its highest new case count in months.

The 39 new cases in Ottawa follow 48 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is down to 18, including one in the ICU.

The number of active cases in Ottawa is also down slightly, to 365.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 793 new cases and four new deaths from the virus. The 793 new cases is the most since mid-September.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 625, up from 537 at this time last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 11 to Nov. 17): 29 (up from 28.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 12 to Nov. 18): 2.1 per cent (up from 2)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98 (down from 1)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 269 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 205 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 128 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 116 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,253 (+616)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 809,372 (+1,114)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 365 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 376 on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 50 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,599.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 18 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from 20 on Thursday.

There is one patient with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 3

60-69: 4

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 4

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 11 new cases (3,007 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,215 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (7,020 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,837 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,138 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,607 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,132 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,172 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (896 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,032

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,120

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 118

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,384 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 4,174 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Nine new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Six new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9)

Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: