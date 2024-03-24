3 taken to hospital, including child, in Orleans car crash

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to hospital in Orléans on Sunday morning.

The Ottawa Police Service said on social media that officers responded to the crash that occurred on St. Joseph Boulevard across from the Place D'Orleans shopping centre shortly after 10 a.m.

Members of the Ottawa Paramedic Service and Ottawa Fire also assisted at the scene to extricate one person from inside a vehicle that had flipped over, police say.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Neil Martin tells CTV News that three people were assessed and transported to hospital, including a child under the age of 18.

All were said to be in stable condition.

St. Joseph Boulevard was closed for approximately two hours and reopened shortly before noon.