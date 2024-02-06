3 charged following cocaine, methamphetamine seizure in Mississippi Mills, Ont. by OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police says three people are facing drug related charges after a search warrant was executed in a home in Mississippi Mills, Ont..

The search warrant was executed last Thursday at a residence on Turners Road, OPP adds.

Sixty grams of suspected cocaine, nearly 800 methamphetamine tablets, more than 170 hydromorphone tablets, over 200 cannabis plants and a variety of unknown substances were seized by investigators, police say.

Police add a handgun, two stolen vehicles and nearly $7000 in cash were also recovered by officers.

Krystal Dinelle, 37, of Merrickville-Wolford Township, Wilfred Moore, 35, of Mississippi Mills and Matthew Verhey, 33, of Carleton Place are facing several charges, including possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police add Dinelle and Moore are also facing additional charges, including five counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. The two suspects were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth next week. Police did not specify the date.

Meanwhile, Verhey remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.