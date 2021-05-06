OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the second lowest one-day increase in new cases since the start of April.

Across Ontario, there are 3,424 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 958 cases in Toronto, 900 in Peel Region and 291 in York Region.

The 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 141 new cases on Wednesday and 94 new cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,434 swabs were processed at Ottawa assessment centres on May 4.

A total of 4,578 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION