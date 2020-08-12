OTTAWA -- A class-action lawsuit has been launched against the long-term care home in Ottawa hardest hit by COVID-19.

Thomson Rogers has issued a class-action proceeding claiming $25 million on behalf of residents of Carlingview Manor and their families.

There have been two COVID-19 outbreaks at Carlingview Manor. During an outbreak between April 7 and June 18, 170 residents and 89 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 60 residents died due to COVID-19. A resident tested positive for COVID-19 during a second COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home between July 16 and 23.

Thomson Rogers says one of the representative plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit is Stephen Hannon, whose father Roy died after testing positive for COVID-19. Hannon's father contracted COVID-19 while residing in a shared bedroom.

Thomson Rogers says Hannon and his family, as well as other families of the victims and survivors of Carlingview Manor, seek compensation for their losses.

In a statement, Thomson Rogers says, "Stephen Hannon hopes that the independent commission into Ontario's long-term care system and the proposed class action will result in meaningful change to ensure that a tragedy like this is never repeated in Ontario's vulnerable long-term care population."

Last week, Councillor Theresa Kavanagh called for Carlingview Manor to be "specifically examined" by Ontario's long-term care commission.

In a letter to Premier Doug Ford, Kavanagh wrote that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, "I have received correspondence from family members and concerned citizens pleading with me to keep pushing for immediate change in the management of Carlingview Manor."

"I have heard about non-infected people being left in ward rooms beside patients infected with COVID-19 and patients left for hours in soiled clothing because of severe staffing shortages. Requests for information to management here about the health of loved ones have been met with a wall of silence."

Carlingview Manor is owned and operated by Revera Living.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Revera Living for comment.