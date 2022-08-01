20 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa in August
A new month means several festivals and events happening in Ottawa.
The CP Women's Open, Capital Pride, Ottawa Greek Festival, the Capital Fair, Navan Fair and four Ottawa sports teams in action are just some of the events happening in Ottawa in August.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at festivals and events to checkout in Ottawa in August.
Grand Feux Du Casino Lac-Leamy
The Casino Lac-Leamy sound of light festival celebrates its 25th anniversary with six nights of fireworks over the Ottawa River.
Grands Feux will feature shows by France, Canada, Mexico and the United States, along with a grand opening and a grand finale.
Grands Feux runs Aug. 3 to 20.
For more information and tickets, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/programing/.
Navan Fair
Celebrate 75 years of family traditions at the Navan Fair during the first weekend of August.
The Navan Fair features a midway, antique tractors & machinery, cattle shows, demolition shows, horse shows, the Navan Fair parade and more.
The Navan Fair runs from Aug. 4 to 7.
For more information, visit navanfair.com.
Ottawa Greek Festival
"Live a day the Greek Way" at Ottawa Greek Fest, showcasing the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece.
Greek Fest will run from Aug. 5 to 7 and Aug. 12 to 15 at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
Enjoy food, Greek band Alexandros, and the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.
Classic Theatre Festival
The Classic Theatre Festival returns to live performances in Ottawa.
See The Fourposter by Jan de Hartog from Aug. 5 to 28 at the Arts Court Theatre.
For more information, visit https://classictheatre.ca/.
CEBL Championship Weekend
The Canadian Elite Basketball League's 2022 champion will be crowned in Ottawa.
The CEBL Championship Weekend is set for Aug. 10 to 14 at TD Place in Ottawa, featuring the semifinals and the final.
Other events include the CEBL Awards and concerts at Lansdowne Park.
For more information, visit cebl.ca.
Capital Fair
The Capital Fair is set for Aug. 12 to 21 at the Rideau Carleton Raceway.
Enjoy the midway, Kids Big Tent, Doo Doo's Dance Party, Hollywoof Animal Acts and the Agriculture Museum.
For more information, visit capitalfair.ca.
CP Women's Open
Smiths Falls' native Brooke Henderson leads the field for the CP Women's Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.
The CP Women's Open is Aug. 22 to 28, with the final round set for the 28th.
The field will also include defending champion Jin Young Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn, So Yeon Ryu, Katherine Kirk, Lydia Ko and Canada's Lorie Kane.
For tickets, visit https://www.cpwomensopen.com/.
House of Paint
House of Paint is a free outdoor HipHop Jam that showcases graffiti, breakdancing, DJs and MCs from across Canada.
House of Paint is back this year with "Reunion Under the Bridge", running from Aug. 19 to 21.
For more information, visit https://houseofpaint.ca/.
Capital Pride
The Capital Pride Festival is back live and in-person in Ottawa during the final week of August.
Capital Pride kicks off with a Family Picnic in Hintonburg Park on Aug. 21, followed by the Pride flag raising ceremony at Ottawa City Hall on Aug. 22.
The week wraps up with the Pride Parade in Centretown on Aug. 28. Grand Marshal Icesis Couture, Youth Marshal Gillian Welsh and Honoured Group Capital Rainbow Refuge will lead the parade.
For more information on Capital Pride, visit https://capitalpride.ca/.
Sports in Ottawa
Ottawa Redblacks games at TD Place
- Aug. 5 vs. Calgary (7:30 p.m.)
- Aug. 19 vs. Edmonton (7 p.m.)
Atletico Ottawa games at TD Place
- Aug. 7 vs. Edmonton (2 p.m.)
- Aug. 17 vs. HFX Wanderers (2 p.m.)
- Aug. 27 vs. Forge FC (6:30 p.m.)
Ottawa Titans games at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium
- Aug. 5-7 vs Sussex County
- Aug. 9-11 vs. New York
- Aug. 12-14 vs. Quebec
- Aug. 23-25 vs. Tri-City
- Aug. 26-28 vs. Empire state
- Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1 vs. Trois Rivieres
Ottawa BlackJacks at TD Place
- Aug. 1 vs. Montreal (7:30 p.m.)
Other events in Ottawa and area
- Northern Lights Sound and Light Show on Parliament Hill (Thursday to Monday starting at 9:30 p.m.)
- Imagine Monet at the EY Centre – runs until Aug. 14
- Banksy 360 at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park
- The Great Ottawa India Festival – Aug. 11-14
- The Russell Agricultural Fair – Aug. 11-14
- Vankleek Hill Fair – Aug. 18-21
- Palestinian Festival Ottawa – Aug. 26-28
