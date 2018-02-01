Vegetarian Pad Thai-Inspired Zoodles

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

A twist on a favourite, this vegetarian Pad Thai will have your mouth watering. Zucchini noodles (or zoodles) replace the traditional rice noodles for a meal that's loaded with nutrients and protein power.



Ingredients:

Sauce:

⅓ cup (75 mL) vegetable broth

3 tbsp (45 mL) ketchup

2 tbsp (30 mL) peanut butter

2 tbsp (30 mL) lime juice

2 tsp (10 mL) finely grated ginger

1 tsp (5 mL) soy sauce

hot Chinese chili garlic sauce, to taste

2 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch



Pad Thai:

350 g block extra-firm tofu

½ tsp (2 mL) hot pepper sauce

1 small zucchini

2 tbsp (30 mL) oil, preferably peanut

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups (750 mL) thinly shredded Nappa cabbage

½ red pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup (125 mL) coarsely grated carrot, about 1 small

½ cup (125 mL) thinly sliced snow peas

½ cup (125 mL) bean sprouts

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped peanuts



Directions:

Line a plate with paper towels and place tofu on top. Place a few more paper towels on tofu, then another plate. Place something heavy like a large can to weigh down tofu and drain the liquid, for about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk broth with ketchup, peanut butter, lime juice, ginger, soy sauce and chili garlic sauce. Whisk in cornstarch. Set aside.

Pat tofu dry, then cut into ½-inch (1-cm) pieces. Toss with hot pepper sauce. Using a vegetable peeler, “peel” zucchini into strips. Turn zucchini occasionally so that strips are even. Coarsely grate centre part of zucchini that is too hard to peel. Alternatively, a spiralizer can be used to create zucchini noodles.

Heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add tofu and stir fry until golden on all sides, about 3 minutes. Turn onto a plate. Add remaining oil to pan. Add shallot and garlic, and stir fry for 30 seconds. Add cabbage, red pepper, carrot, snow peas and zucchini noodles. Stir fry for 1 to 2 minutes, just until vegetables begin to soften. Add sauce and return tofu to pan. Continue to stir fry until vegetables are coated and tofu is hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in bean sprouts. Serve sprinkled with peanuts.

Per serving (¼ recipe): 390 calories, 18 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 15 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 5 g fibre, 8 g sugar, 340 mg sodium