Peanut Butter Buttons

Prep time: 15 minutes

Baking time: 18 minutes

Serves: Makes 27 cookies

Pairing peanut butter and chocolate is always a crowd favourite and this irresistible button cookie recipe will delight.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 mL) unsalted butter, at room temperature

⅓ cup (75 mL) peanut butter

½ cup (125 mL) + 3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar

2 egg yolks

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla

1½ (375 mL) all-purpose flour

27 mini peanut butter cups

icing sugar



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Place butter and peanut butter in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat on high until creamy.

Beat in ½ cup (125 mL) sugar until well blended. Then beat in egg yolks, one at a time, scraping down sides as needed. Beat in vanilla and then flour until combined.

Place 3 tbsp (45 mL) sugar in a shallow dish. Form dough into 1-inch (2.5-cm) balls, and roll in the sugar. Place on prepared baking sheet about 2 inches (5 cm) apart. Using your thumb, press into centre of each dough ball to form an indent.

Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Place a peanut butter cup in indent and continue to bake until golden and set, about 6 to 8 more minutes.

Remove to a rack to cool completely. When completely cool, dust with icing sugar.



Tip: Store cookies in an airtight container for up to 5 days. They also freeze well for longer storage.