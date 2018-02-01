Peanut Butter Buttons
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 11:35AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 12:16PM EST
Prep time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 18 minutes
Serves: Makes 27 cookies
Pairing peanut butter and chocolate is always a crowd favourite and this irresistible button cookie recipe will delight.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (125 mL) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ⅓ cup (75 mL) peanut butter
- ½ cup (125 mL) + 3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla
- 1½ (375 mL) all-purpose flour
- 27 mini peanut butter cups
- icing sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Place butter and peanut butter in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat on high until creamy.
Beat in ½ cup (125 mL) sugar until well blended. Then beat in egg yolks, one at a time, scraping down sides as needed. Beat in vanilla and then flour until combined.
Place 3 tbsp (45 mL) sugar in a shallow dish. Form dough into 1-inch (2.5-cm) balls, and roll in the sugar. Place on prepared baking sheet about 2 inches (5 cm) apart. Using your thumb, press into centre of each dough ball to form an indent.
Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Place a peanut butter cup in indent and continue to bake until golden and set, about 6 to 8 more minutes.
Remove to a rack to cool completely. When completely cool, dust with icing sugar.
Tip: Store cookies in an airtight container for up to 5 days. They also freeze well for longer storage.