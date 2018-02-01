Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie Bowl

Prep time: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 smoothie bowl

Smoothie bowls are a great alternative to your usual breakfast smoothie. This sweet-themed breakfast sounds decadent, but is surprisingly health thanks to the protein-packed greek yogurt, and protein and fibre-rich peanuts.



Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 mL) skim milk

½ cup (125 mL) plain 0% Greek yogurt

1 frozen banana, diced

1 tbsp (15 mL) natural peanut butter

1 tbsp (15 mL) cocoa powder

¼ cup (60 mL) rolled oats

1 tsp (5 mL) honey

¼ tsp (1 mL) vanilla

sliced banana

cocao nibs

crushed peanuts



Directions:

Blend the milk, yogurt, banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, oats, honey and vanilla in a blender or food processor.

Pour into bowl. Top with sliced bananas, cocao nibs and crushed peanuts.

This recipe was developed by registered dietitian Abbey Sharp. To view the original post or find more nutritious recipes, go to Abbey's Kitchen.