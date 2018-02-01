This slow cooker curry will fill your house with aromatic smells to delight your senses before it's ready to serve. Mildly spiced, this recipe is a comforting dish best served over rice.



Cooking time: 8 minute

Slow cooker time: 4 to 8 hours

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

This slow cooker curry will fill your house with aromatic smells to delight your senses before it's ready to serve. Mildly spiced, this recipe is a comforting dish best served over rice.



Ingredients:

2 lbs (1 kg) skinless boneless chicken thighs

½ tsp (2 mL) each salt, pepper and turmeric

1 tbsp (15 mL) oil, preferably peanut

1 shallot, finely diced

1 lime

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise (optional)

1 can coconut milk (1⅔ cup/400 mL)

⅓ cup (75 mL) peanut butter

2 tbsp (30 mL) red curry paste

1 red pepper, seeded and cut into 8 wide strips

1 medium zucchini, thickly sliced on the diagonal

2 tbsp (30 mL) coarsely chopped coriander



Directions:

Cut chicken thighs in half; place in a bowl. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and turmeric, and toss to coat. Heat oil in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken in 2 batches and cook until golden, 1 to 2 minutes per side (it will not be cooked through), adding to slow cooker when done. Add shallot in the last minute of cooking second batch, then place in slow cooker with chicken.

Using a vegetable peeler, remove a couple of wide strips of lime peel. Slice lime in half. Add lime peel and juice from ½ of the lime, cinnamon stick and star anise to slow cooker.

Add coconut milk, peanut butter and curry paste to slow cooker. Stir until combined. Stir in red pepper and zucchini, then cover slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours. Serve over cooked rice, sprinkled with coriander.

Per serving: 450 calories, 31 g fat (16 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 110 mg cholesterol, 33 g protein, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fibre, 3 g sugar, 520 mg sodium