Sweet Potato Apple Pancakes

Don't tell the kids that these fruity, tasty pancakes have sweet potatoes in them to make them nutritious.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup (50 mL) packed brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking powder

1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Milk

2 Ontario Eggs

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

3/4 cup (150 mL) mashed cooked Ontario Sweet Potatoes

1 Ontario Apple, cored and chopped

Shortening for cooking

Ontario Maple Syrup

Instructions:

In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In separate bowl, beat together milk, eggs and vanilla; stir in sweet potato. Add to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened. Stir in apple.

Using 1/4 cup (50 mL) batter for each pancake, spoon into lightly greased skillet over medium heat; cook until tops are bubbly and edges cooked. Turn and cook until golden. Serve immediately with maple syrup.

Nutritional information:

Protein: 10.0 grams

Fat: 7.0 grams

Carbohydrate: 59.0 grams

Calories: 339