Sweet Potato Apple Pancakes
Don't tell the kids that these fruity, tasty pancakes have sweet potatoes in them to make them nutritious.
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) baking powder
- 1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
- 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Milk
- 2 Ontario Eggs
- 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla
- 3/4 cup (150 mL) mashed cooked Ontario Sweet Potatoes
- 1 Ontario Apple, cored and chopped
- Shortening for cooking
- Ontario Maple Syrup
Instructions:
In large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In separate bowl, beat together milk, eggs and vanilla; stir in sweet potato. Add to dry ingredients; stir just until moistened. Stir in apple.
Using 1/4 cup (50 mL) batter for each pancake, spoon into lightly greased skillet over medium heat; cook until tops are bubbly and edges cooked. Turn and cook until golden. Serve immediately with maple syrup.
Nutritional information:
Protein: 10.0 grams
Fat: 7.0 grams
Carbohydrate: 59.0 grams
Calories: 339
