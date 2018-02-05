

Leslie-Anne Barrett, CTV Ottawa





Here are some fun and inexpensive ways to keep you looking lovely from head to toe!

MASH MASK

This is a super nourishing and yummy way to treat your locks.

1-2 ripe avocadoes mashed

½ cup mayo

2 Tbsp. Coconut oil

2 drops of your favourite essential oil

¼ cup coffee grinds - for brunettes

½ a lemon squeezed – for blondes

Apply to damp hair then wrap your head turban style with plastic wrap and a towel for 30 minutes. Rinse, shampoo and condition as usual.

LET’S GO BOWLING!

This 2 bowl facial really detoxifies your face and tightens your pores.

2 bowls big enough to immerse your face, a large towel, petroleum jelly

In the first bowl fill with boiling water and a sprinkle of dried herbs from your spice rack

In the second bowl fill with ice cubes and ½ bottle of carbonated water

Bowl #1

After covering your face and lips with petroleum jelly ,sit with the large towel draped over your head and shoulders and slowly lower your face towards the hot water. Be careful not to get too close as the water cools down gradually get closer to water. The steam will open your pores and your face will get bright red. Try to do this for at least 5 minutes even if you have to take a couple of breaks.

Bowl #2

Now its polar bear time for your face! Try to immerse your entire face into the ice water for 10 seconds or more if you can stand it. Pat dry.

SMILE FILE

A dentist recommended this home tooth brightening in between professional visits.

Juice of 1 large lemon

3 Tbsp. or so of baking soda

1 Tbsp. of hydrogen peroxide

Make into a paste, apply to toothbrush and brush as usual. Rinse, brush with toothpaste.

Cover with plastic wrap and use 2-3 times a week.

SWEET AND SALTY SCRUB

For skin as soft and supple as a baby’s… try this homemade concoction that won’t break the bank!

½ cup sea salt [ I found pink Himalayan salt at the dollar store]

¼ cup honey

3 Tbsp. coconut or avocado oil

3 drops of your favourite essential oil

A loofah or washcloth

This can be used on the body as a really yummy body scrub and saved by your sink to smooth on dry sore hands.

This is your final spa step in the shower. Make sure to moisturize your face and body and wrap up.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Enjoy and thank you for watching News At Noon on CTV Ottawa!

Xo

Leslie-Anne

