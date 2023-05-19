Grilled Chicken and Asparagus Chopped Salad

Grilling season is open, so toss marinated local chicken and seasonal produce on the barbecue and create this mouthwatering main dish salad. Fresh herbs enhance these flavours to perfection.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Grilling Time: 15 minutes

Standing Time: 30 minutes or up to 6 hours

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

1/4 cup (50 mL) vegetable oil plus 2 tsp (10 mL) for brushing

1/4 cup (50 mL) white wine vinegar

4 tsp (20 mL) Ontario Honey

2 tsp (10 mL) Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

500 g boneless skinless Ontario Chicken Breasts

2 tbsp (25 mL) minced Ontario Shallot

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow Pepper, quartered

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Grape or Cherry Tomatoes, halved

4 cups (1 L) packed Ontario Baby Arugula

3 Ontario Radishes, thinly sliced

2 tbsp (25 mL) each chopped fresh Ontario Dill and Mint

1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Feta Cheese

Instructions

In small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup (50 mL) oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt and pepper to taste. Remove 2 tbsp (25 mL) into medium bowl; add chicken and turn to coat. Cover chicken; refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 6 hours. Stir shallot into remaining dressing; set aside.

Place chicken on greased grill over medium heat; brush with any remaining marinade. Grill covered for 12 to 15 minutes, turning once, or until no longer pink inside. Transfer to plate; cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Chop into bite-size pieces.

Meanwhile, brush asparagus and yellow pepper with remaining oil; sprinkle with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Grill covered, turning occasionally, until tender-crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Chop into bite-size pieces.

In large bowl, toss chicken, asparagus, yellow pepper and tomatoes with half of the dressing. Place arugula on bottom of large bowl, layer with asparagus mixture, radishes, dill, mint and feta. Drizzle with some of the dressing; serve remaining on the side.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):