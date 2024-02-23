Chocolate Banana Bread

Whole wheat flour, wheat germ, flax seed, eggs and bananas boost the nutrition in an all-time favourite treat. This moist banana bread is a good chocolate treat and perfect when you seem to have ripe bananas and eggs on hand. The hardest part is waiting for it to cool.

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

2 tbsp wheat germ

2 tbsp ground flax seed

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 3)

½ cup milk

½ cup chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 9 x 5-inch (2 L) metal loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, wheat germ, flax seed, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until light. Beat in eggs and vanilla until blended. Beat in bananas. With a wooden spoon, stir in flour mixture alternately with milk, making 3 additions of flour and 2 of milk, just until combined. Stir in chocolate chips.

Spread into prepared pan, smoothing top. Bake for 60 minutes or until tester inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pan on rack for 5 minutes. Turn out onto rack to cool completely.

Tip: For delicious and moist banana bread, use bananas that are very ripe with brown spots all over the peel.

Tip: Kids can mash the bananas with a potato masher or a large fork.

Tip: Add ½ cup (125 mL) toasted chopped walnuts with the chocolate chips.

Tip: When lining the pan with parchment, leave a 2-inch (5 cm) overhand at each end, these acts as handles to help remove the bread for the pan.

Nutritional Information

Per serving