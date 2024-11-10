OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2-vehicle collision seriously injured person on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario, OPP looking for video footage

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (Source: OPP/File Image)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are asking people who might have dash cam footage or doorbell camera views of the two-vehicle collision that seriously injured one person on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario Thursday.

    It happened around 4:30 p.m. and involved an SUV and a motorcycle near Paul Boulevard, just north of the 401 Highway, police say.

    "Collision investigators are looking for witness information, dash cam footage, or doorbell camera views," the OPP said in a post on X Saturday.

    Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Frontenac OPP 1-888-310-1122.

     

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News