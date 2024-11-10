2-vehicle collision seriously injured person on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario, OPP looking for video footage

Ontario Provincial Police are asking people who might have dash cam footage or doorbell camera views of the two-vehicle collision that seriously injured one person on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. and involved an SUV and a motorcycle near Paul Boulevard, just north of the 401 Highway, police say.

"Collision investigators are looking for witness information, dash cam footage, or doorbell camera views," the OPP said in a post on X Saturday.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Frontenac OPP 1-888-310-1122.