2 RCAF members missing after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa

Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing and two others are in hospital after a Chinook helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.

The Department of National Defence confirms a CH-147 Chinook helicopter crashed into the water during a training flight. The incident happened at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.

"The missing crew are amongst a total crew of four who were on the helicopter at the time of the accident,” DND said in a statement.

“Two other members of the crew were found by first responders and taken to hospital in Pembroke.”

The two missing people are members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, according to DND.

Canadian Armed Forces members, the Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, and the Petawawa and Pembroke fire departments are all assisting in the search.

Boaters are asked to avoid the shores near Garrison Petawawa as the search continues.

Garrison Petawawa is about 150 kilometres northwest of Ottawa.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “I'm keeping all of the members of 450 Squadron in my thoughts as search efforts continue, and I'm wishing a fast and full recovery to the injured. In this difficult time, we're here for you.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.