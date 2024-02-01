2 arrested, 4 sought by OPP following home invasion, kidnapping on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Two people are facing charges and Ontario Provincial Police and Tyendinaga Police Service are asking the public to help locate four other suspects believed to have participated in a home invasion, kidnapping and assault.

It happened on Saturday around 4:30 a.m., in a home on Atsia Court on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Police say multiple people entered the home, assaulted a man and took him away in a vehicle. They then dropped him off in another part of the community.

Police note that the victim did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

Blaine Branscombe, 41, of Tyendinaga Township and Jordan Brant, 33, of Deseronto have been charged with assault with a weapon - two counts, kidnapping - two counts, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, robbery with violence, theft under $5,000, break and enter with intent to commit and indictable offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Branscombe has additionally been charged with disguise with intent, OPP says.

Both Branscombe and Brant remain in custody and are scheduled for several appearances at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

Meanwhile, police have issued arrest warrants for Patrick Lennox, 37, of Napanee, Laura Lee Leween, 42, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and Ashley Cummings, 36, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory for charges including assault with a weapon - two counts, kidnapping - two counts, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, robbery with violence, theft under $5,000, break and enter with intent to commit and indictable offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for Jamie Kunkel, 44, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory for the charges of assault with a weapon - two counts, robbery with violence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, kidnapping - two counts, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft under $5,000.

Police ask people not to approach the wanted individuals if seen.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.