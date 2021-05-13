OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the second straight day with a triple-digit increase in cases.

Across Ontario, there are 2,759 new cases of novel coronavirus. Health officials reported 774 new cases in Toronto, 602 in Peel Region and 258 in York Region.

The 110 new cases in Ottawa follows 115 cases on Wednesday and 67 new cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,520 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 11.

A total of 3,364 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION