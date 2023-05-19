191st boating season begins on the Rideau Canal

Boating season is officially underway on the Rideau Canal.

Parks Canada kicked off the 191st navigation season on the national historic site on Friday, at the start of the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Rideau Canal features 49 locks between Kingston and Ottawa, and connects more than one million visitors annually with natural heritage and modern Canadian memories.

Parks Canada is advising boaters to watch their wake and wash near shorelines to avoid damage to docks, boats and property.

"The safety of our visitors and staff continues to be of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Boaters, paddlers, and swimmers are reminded that all reaches continue to have higher-than-average flows and are asked to exercise caution," Parks Canada says. "Floating debris may be present, and aids to navigation may be off-station as we continue to monitor the navigation channels."

The Rideau Canal lockstations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday until June 18. Between June 19 and Labour Day, the lockstations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Canoeing and kayaking

Parks Canada says canoers and kayakers will enjoy 50 per cent off their seasonal lockage and mooring passes for all paddlers, all season-long.

Starting June 1, you can participate in 'Learn to Paddle' at Hartwells Lock in Ottawa, the free program teaching people how to paddle.