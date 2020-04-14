OTTAWA -- Eighteen residents of a long-term care home in Almonte have now died from COVID-19 complications.

In a statement to residents’ families, administrator Carolyn Della Foresta says “two additional residents at Almonte Country Haven have passed away from COVID-19 related complications.”

“All of us in the extended Almonte Country Haven family are grieving these losses.”

Eighteen residents at the 82-bed Almonte Country Haven have died from COVID-19 related complications since the end of March.

Della Foresta says Almonte Country Haven is working with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care to ensure it’s proactively following all protocols and directives.

“Our number one priority has always been the health and safety of our residents and our front-line staff.”

On Monday, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said there were 176 cases of COVID-19 in its region.

At Stonebridge Manor Long Term Care Home in Carleton Place, 29 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two residents of the home passed away due to COVID-19 complications.