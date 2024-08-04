16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre

Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.

Ottawa Fire Services says its HazMat team was called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. to assist with identifying and clearing the substance that was causing the illness.

Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene, they started helping people evacuate the building.

The building was ventilated by firefighters and building staff after the HazMat team's readings confirmed that the substance was pepper spray.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Sunday, CF Rideau Centre said "we can confirm that a group of individuals deployed pepper spray at the centre yesterday."

The shopping centre also confirmed that it was evacuated by EMS following the incident, as a precautionary measure.

"This was an unfortunate and isolated incident, and we continue to work with Ottawa Police Service on identifying the individuals involved," reads the statement.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy