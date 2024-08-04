16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
Ottawa Fire Services says its HazMat team was called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. to assist with identifying and clearing the substance that was causing the illness.
Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene, they started helping people evacuate the building.
The building was ventilated by firefighters and building staff after the HazMat team's readings confirmed that the substance was pepper spray.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Sunday, CF Rideau Centre said "we can confirm that a group of individuals deployed pepper spray at the centre yesterday."
The shopping centre also confirmed that it was evacuated by EMS following the incident, as a precautionary measure.
"This was an unfortunate and isolated incident, and we continue to work with Ottawa Police Service on identifying the individuals involved," reads the statement.
More details to come
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
'A moral issue': Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
U.S. and allies prepare to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in 'multi-front war' with Iran
Israel is already in a 'multi-front war' with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.
5-year-old killed and a second child injured after a bounce house goes airborne during Maryland baseball game
A 5-year-old boy died and another child was injured when a bounce house they were inside went airborne during a baseball game in Maryland on Friday night, authorities said.
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield
Ukraine has sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield in the past 24 hours, in line with a surge of long-range attacks against Russian targets, officials said. Russia said Ukrainian drones also hit an apartment building, killing one person.
'It's not about you' and other wedding advice experts want a couple's loved ones to understand
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Lawyers for Coutts border blockade defendants say Crown overreached with conspiracy to murder charges
Both defence lawyers in the Coutts border blockade trial said they believe the Crown overcharged and a legal expert agrees with them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
-
RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
-
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
Toronto
-
Off-duty officer shot after locating suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant: TPS
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
-
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Montreal
-
Aerosmith is retiring from touring as a 'full recovery' of Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury is 'not possible'
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
-
Candiac Man gets $2,752 in fines for driving 200 km/h
Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.
-
Nick Farkas: The man behind Osheaga
Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.
Northern Ontario
-
Extreme forest fire hazards in parts of the northeast, 4 fires not under control
As of Sunday morning, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with six new fires confirmed Saturday.
-
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
-
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Windsor
-
Canada’s women’s relay Olympic swimming team miss the podium
In the final swimming event to take place at Paris 2024, the American team set a new world record, swimming the 4x100m women’s relay in just 3:49.63.
-
Windsor is spraying this invasive plant – here’s why you should phone it in if you spot it
The City of Windsor is applying herbicide to control wild parsnip along the Ganatchio Trail System beginning on August 12 - but what is it, and why is it dangerous?
-
Windsor installs sign honouring sister cities around the world
The installation, seven years in the making, is a 25 foot pole, holding signs for each of the cities, and indicating their distance from Windsor.
London
-
Search continues for Anna, the missing 7-year-old girl in Thames River
Four days after a seven-year old girl fell into the Thames River, the search continues west in the Thames River toward the city limits.
-
London's Damian Warner calls Olympic decathlon withdrawal his 'worst nightmare'
Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men's decathlon competition in Paris was like a "worst nightmare come true."
-
FCFF to honour hometown actor that made it big in Hollywood
With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Alexsandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after collision in Caledonia, Ont.
One person was killed and another four were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
Barrie
-
Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
-
Kempenfest Day Two
The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.
-
Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
Winnipeg
-
78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
-
Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
-
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision with Calgary bus
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a Saturday night collision on Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Lightning strikes home in southeast Calgary, starting fire in attic
A lightning bolt struck a home in Calgary’s southeast Saturday evening.
Edmonton
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MT
LIVE @ 2 P.M. MT Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday after firefighter death
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were postponed because of a wildland firefighter's death.
-
Alta. surgeon performs Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant
A surgeon in Alberta has performed Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant. For one family, this means not only more time together, but a match that lasts a lifetime.
Regina
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
-
Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Saskatoon
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
-
Fringe Festival brings global talent to Saskatoon
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
Vancouver
-
Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect for B.C.
More than a dozen heat warnings are in effect across B.C. Sunday and while cooler weather is incoming the wildfire service says it will bring gusty winds and lightning – increasing the risk for new starts and more aggressive behavior on current blazes.
-
IIO called in after man dies during Downtown Eastside arrest
A man died after being arrested on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Friday, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
-
Surrey firefighters called to 350 brush fires in 3 months: city
Firefighters in Surrey responded to more than 350 brush and grass fires in a three month period, according to the city, which says most of these blazes were human caused.
Vancouver Island
-
Heat warnings, thunderstorm watches in effect for B.C.
More than a dozen heat warnings are in effect across B.C. Sunday and while cooler weather is incoming the wildfire service says it will bring gusty winds and lightning – increasing the risk for new starts and more aggressive behavior on current blazes.
-
Comox Valley RCMP appeal for information nearly 2 months after alleged assault
Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help furthering an assault investigation that began almost two months ago.
-
Worst-case models point to reduced Chilcotin landslide downstream flood threat
Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
Kelowna
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
-
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
-
3 boats, 2 Sea-Doos worth more than $260K stolen from B.C. resort: RCMP
Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.