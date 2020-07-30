OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing a 13th straight day with a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Data from the Ontario Ministry of Health shows 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,496 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday, while 25 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Across Ontario, there are 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Ten new cases were reported in Toronto, while there are 12 new cases in Peel region. Fifteen new cases were reported in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.