

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Maybe you've heard of the group 100 Men Who Care? Then there's Ladies who Lunch.

Well, add a new one to those philanthropic groups raising money for charity: it's called “100 Kids.”

While many kids are pooling their allowance money for things they want, this group is pooling money for charities in need.

11-year-old Grace Brosha is spearheading the new movement in Ottawa called “100 Kids,” something she belonged to in Halifax before moving to Ottawa a few months ago. The idea is to get children to come to a meeting four times a year with $10 in hand. Three of the children make a presentation on a charity they support. The group then votes on which charity they believe deserves their money.

“Any kids from 6 to 16 can do it,” says Grace, “and anybody who isn't afraid of speaking out for what they believe in basically.”

Grace has actively volunteered for charities throughout her young life and hopes to encourage other children to follow suit. Her mother Catherine strongly encourages it.

“It really makes kids more aware of organizations in their communities that need help and support,” she says, “and that working together is the best way to help other people.”

Grace is putting posters in businesses around town promoting the charity and getting the word out on social media through a website at www.100kidsottawa.ca or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/100kidsottawa/

The first meeting is March 22nd at 6:30 at Ottawa city hall.

Mayor Jim Watson and Kitchissippi Councillor Jeff Leiper plan to attend to offer their support.

And Grace says what may get kids excited to come out to this meeting, besides of course helping out our community; Bridgehead Coffee is donating free cookies.