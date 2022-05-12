10-week-old puppy found locked in trunk of a parked vehicle in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 23-year-old resident is facing charges after a 10-week-old puppy was found locked in the trunk of a parked vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a dog in a vehicle parked outside a business at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, police could hear whimpering coming from inside the vehicle's trunk," police said in a media release.

"At the time of the arrival the temperature outside was approximately 25 C."

Police say officers made efforts to enter the vehicle; however, they were forced to break the driver's side window of the vehicle in order to access the trunk latch.

"Upon opening the trunk, police discovered a 10-week-old puppy inside. The puppy was weak, lethargic and exhibiting signs of being in distress," police said.

The driver of the vehicle returned shortly after officers opened the trunk. Police say the individual said they were in the process of transporting the puppy to a new owner outside of the city of Kingston.

The 23-year-old Kingston, Ont. resident is facing a charge of willfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Kingston police officers delivered the puppy to its new owner to receive further care.