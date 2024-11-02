10 restaurants in Leeds and Grenville participating in United Way's Novemburger event
This month, 10 restaurants in the Leeds and Grenville region are participating in United Way's Novemburger event to support the agency.
Each location has created a signature hamburger that will only be available during the month of November, and $2 from every burger sold will be donated back to the agency.
According to the United Way Leeds and Grenville (UWLG) website, the inaugural event "brings together the power of food and the power of giving back."
The non-profit organization has tested the Novemburger event in Thunder Bay, Ont. over the past few years, and is now launching it in nine other locations across the country - including Leeds and Grenville.
The participating locations in the region are:
• Fat Les's on King (Brockville, Ont.)
• Bridgeview Restaurant (Prescott, Ont.)
• CedarValley Golf Course (Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.)
• Karra's Burgers & Fries (Brockville)
• Keystorm Pub (Brockville)
• Luna Pizzeria and Restaurant (Brockville)
• Manoll's Fish & Chips (Brockville)
• Rapid Valley Restaurant (Lansdowne, Ont.)
• Stoodleys (Elgin, Ont.)
• Tim's Fish & Chips (Prescott, Ont.)
More details to come
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India trashes Canada for linking home minister to Sikh activist plot
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Man says it's 'surreal' that officials euthanized pet squirrel Peanut
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Americans in Canada cast ballot ahead of U.S. election
Stephen Winters says watching the U.S. election campaign from Canada as a dual citizen is like a parent watching their kid play sports.
Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, U.S. with 'a crushing response' over Israeli attack
Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies.
Local sheriff asks FBI to investigate death of Black man found hanging in Alabama
The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama, who was found hanging in an abandoned house, following a request from a local sheriff amid fears among community members who accuse local law enforcement of longstanding, unchecked misconduct.
Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first Black woman to lead Britain's Conservative Party?
The first Black woman to lead a major U.K. political party, Kemi Badenoch is an upbeat and outspoken libertarian who thinks the British state is broken.
Spain to send 10,000 soldiers, police to Valencia after deadly floods
Spain is sending 5,000 more soldiers and 5,000 more police to the eastern region of Valencia after deadly floods this week that killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Decision not to print voter cards for N.S. election 'short-sighted': seniors advocate
A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia's elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.
-
Dieppe’s Champlain mall sold to Montreal-based company
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
-
Yarmouth RCMP investigating sudden deaths of two people known to each other
The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., is investigating the sudden deaths of two people known to each other.
Toronto
-
2 more people charged in connection with fatal Brampton shooting in August
Police charged two more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Brampton back in August.
-
Man seriously injured in Mississauga stabbing: paramedics
A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say.
-
Americans in Canada cast ballot ahead of U.S. election
Stephen Winters says watching the U.S. election campaign from Canada as a dual citizen is like a parent watching their kid play sports.
Montreal
-
Anti-suicide religious group files constitutional challenge against Waterloo, Que.
A Quebec religious group has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it ticketed one of its members for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
-
Concerns about future of Vaudreuil-Hudson Exo line after REM opens in West Island
The head of Montreal’s commuter train operator, Exo, says once the REM begins running in the West Island, the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line will see a 15-20 per cent decrease in ridership.
-
Daylight saving time in Quebec: When do the clocks fall back?
It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Several injuries after baseball bat attack in Kirkland Lake, Ont.
Two people have been charged after a group of people were attacked with a baseball bat last month in Kirkland Lake.
-
Warning after candy given out from a car in the Sault was tampered with
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries following vehicle collision
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.
-
Windsor mayor supports notwithstanding clause to clear homeless encampments
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is joining forces with eleven other Ontario mayors in urging Premier Doug Ford to empower municipalities to take stronger action against homelessness, including the potential use of the notwithstanding clause in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
-
Windsor Spitfires shutout Firebirds following loss
After a 3-1 loss to the Soo Greyhounds, their first home defeat of the season, the Windsor Spitfires shut out the Flint Firebirds 3-0 on Friday night.
London
-
WPS calling for public assistance in fatal collision
The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public help in a fatal vehicle collision investigation.
-
Former Knights player files $20 million lawsuit against ex-representation
Former London Knights player, Alex Formenton, has filed a lawsuit against his ex-representation.
-
Police seek suspect in $70,000 break and enter
Lambton County OPP are investigating a break and enter in Plympton-Wyoming worth more than $70,000.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr represents himself, asks jury to find him not guilty in grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
-
Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
-
Needle and toothpick found in two separate chocolate bars in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public after two separate chocolate bars were found lodged with a needle and toothpick in Cambridge.
Barrie
-
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
-
Information about home invasion suspects released
Southern Georgian Bay OPP have released information about three suspects who were allegedly involved in a Tay Township home invasion on Friday, October 25.
-
Couple angry after court delays results in a conditional sentence for man responsible for their son's death
Christina and Troy Durocher are still struggling to come to terms with how the justice system handled the death of their son two and a half years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Manitoba premier says he'll listen to Winnipeg's requests for new tax powers
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.
-
Spilling the tea on the popularity, benefits and uses of the beverage
As the weather begins to cool down across Manitoba, it’s the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a nice, warm cup of tea.
Calgary
-
CTV Calgary broadcast legend Darrel Janz dies at 83
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
-
Calgary community group pitches crosswalk that honours veterans in east Calgary
A local organization wants to establish a permanent reminder of the sacrifice of Canadians in war.
-
Flames' Vladar enjoys shutout performance against old goaltending partner Markstrom
Dan Vladar matched up for the first time against his old goaltending partner Jacob Markstrom, and he won in style with a shutout.
Edmonton
-
Why an Edmonton woman is planning her own eco-friendly funeral
An Edmonton woman is hoping to leave a smaller environmental footprint on the planet when she dies.
-
New bill banning trans participation in sport dehumanizing: Advocate
The government of Alberta says its new bill aimed at women's sporting divisions is about inclusion, but advocates don't agree.
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
Regina
-
Advance polling stations open in Regina, city officials hope for more voter turnout
Advance polling stations for the Regina civic election opened Friday morning.
-
RCMP looking for 2 men after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
Swift Current RCMP are looking for two men after a 'serious assault' in the city early Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. father 'not satisfied' with autopsy report, believes son was murdered
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
-
Saskatoon police warn of potentially fatal cocaine after two suspected overdose deaths linked to the substance
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is issuing a public warning about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine circulating in the city.
-
'Sorry bro, but I gotta shoot you': Family speaks out after man was shot and robbed north of Prince Albert
The family of a man shot and seriously injured at a jobsite 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert late last week is speaking out.
Vancouver
-
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
-
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
-
'It's not enough to play well': Whitecaps aim for top form against LAFC
A good game is no longer enough for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Heading into a do-or-die playoff matchup against Los Angeles FC on Sunday, the 'Caps know they need to be at their best.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. deluge shows why cities struggle to keep up with extreme rain
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
-
B.C. mother vindicated by coroner re-classifying daughter’s death as homicide
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.