10 restaurants in Leeds and Grenville participating in United Way's Novemburger event

    This month, 10 restaurants in the Leeds and Grenville region are participating in United Way's Novemburger event to support the agency.

    Each location has created a signature hamburger that will only be available during the month of November, and $2 from every burger sold will be donated back to the agency.

    According to the United Way Leeds and Grenville (UWLG) website, the inaugural event "brings together the power of food and the power of giving back."

    The non-profit organization has tested the Novemburger event in Thunder Bay, Ont. over the past few years, and is now launching it in nine other locations across the country - including Leeds and Grenville.

    The participating locations in the region are:

    • Fat Les's on King (Brockville, Ont.)

    • Bridgeview Restaurant (Prescott, Ont.)

    • CedarValley Golf Course (Elizabethtown-Kitley, Ont.)

    • Karra's Burgers & Fries (Brockville)

    • Keystorm Pub (Brockville)

    • Luna Pizzeria and Restaurant (Brockville)

    • Manoll's Fish & Chips (Brockville)

    • Rapid Valley Restaurant (Lansdowne, Ont.)

    • Stoodleys (Elgin, Ont.)

    • Tim's Fish & Chips (Prescott, Ont.)

