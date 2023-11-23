OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1 person dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.

    A second person is being treated for critical injuries following the shooting on Draffin Court, off Hemmingwood Way, at approximately 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

    Ottawa police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that officers are "responding to a homicide."

    "Police are currently preserving evidence and interviewing witnesses. Please avoid the area," police said.

    An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa an adult male was transported to hospital in critical condition.  Paramedics say the homicide victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    This is Ottawa's 14th homicide of 2023.

