1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the small community in the municipality of Clarence-Rockland.
OPP say around 2 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street where someone reported hearing a gunshot.
Three officers arrived at the scene and all three were shot by someone at the home, OPP said. All three were taken to hospital in Ottawa.
One of them has since died and the others are recovering.
Police said one person has been taken into custody and there is no risk to public safety.
The Ottawa Police Service is assisting at the scene.
Bourget is about 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
City of Ottawa planting new rules for front yard gardens
'Awful news': Federal leaders react to shooting of police east of Ottawa
Reaction is streaming in from federal leaders after an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa Thursday, left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
NEW | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession five decades ago.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
