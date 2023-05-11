1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting

One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the small community in the municipality of Clarence-Rockland.

OPP say around 2 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street where someone reported hearing a gunshot.

Three officers arrived at the scene and all three were shot by someone at the home, OPP said. All three were taken to hospital in Ottawa.

One of them has since died and the others are recovering.

Police said one person has been taken into custody and there is no risk to public safety.

The Ottawa Police Service is assisting at the scene.

Bourget is about 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...