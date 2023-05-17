1 million Lego bricks on display at Brockville, Ont. summer attraction
A new attraction is being built in Brockville, Ont. this week out of thousands of tiny little bricks, ready to wow kids and adults who grew up building with Lego years ago, or maybe still do.
A building crew has been busy at the Brockville Youth Arena since Monday, setting up for a new exhibition made of one million Lego bricks.
The Travelling Bricks Exhibition has criss-crossed the world, displaying brick-built models in Europe and the United States.
Now it's coming to Canada for the first time, thanks to the Aquatarium.
"This is a big deal for us," said Jennipher Carter, Aquatarium Director of Operations. "We've been working on this exhibit for well over a year, trying to get it here and it is finally here."
The Travelling Bricks Exhibition features 60 displays at the Brockville Youth Arena. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Sixty displays showcase 120 different models - covering land, sea, air and space.
"Its mind blowing some of the exhibits," Carter said. "Some of them are tiny, but some of them are so huge and it's very impressive."
One of the models, a massive replica of the Titanic, is made of 200,000 pieces.
Another model of NASA's Apollo Saturn V Rocket stands nine feet tall and is made of 26,000 pieces.
Aquatarium Director of Operations Jennipher Carter walks by the Lego Titanic, built with 200,000 Lego bricks. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Other models include airplanes, historical scenes and city vehicles.
"Education for the Aquatarium is one of our major focuses so, of course, we are going to add that to this exhibit as well," Carter said.
"The exhibit itself actually comes with a play area, so there is going to be a pit with all sorts of Lego and some stations for kids to build, big kids and little kids alike," she added.
And those big kids are a key to the event's success, able to pull in adult fans of Lego or AFOL's as they are called, who grew up building with Lego a child and never really quit.
"Lego really appeals to everybody, not just kids but adults as well," said Carter. "There is lots of great learning opportunities with Lego and building with Lego so we wanted to really focus on that."
"We are adding a component to that for education, and we will be doing things like builds with an instructor, learning about S.T.E.A.M and Lego at the same time," she said.
The exhibit is set to open May 20 and runs until Aug. 20. The Aquataruim is also offering a 25 per cent discount on tickets if families plan to visit both attractions this summer.
"If you buy tickets to Lego you get 25 per cent discount at Aquatarium tickets, or vice versa, you go to the Aquatarium you get 25 per cent off here," Carter said.
The Travelling Bricks Exhibition will be at the Brockville Youth Arena in Brockville from May 20 to Aug. 20. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Visitors will also have a chance to meet Stacey Roy, winner of FOX TV, LEGO® Masters season 3, and interact with her live demonstrations on May 21 and May 22.
The entire exhibition was trucked in using two shipping containers, takes approximately four days to set up and uses approximately 10,000 square feet of space.
"It is way bigger than you think, standing next to them is very impressive when they are 10 feet tall," laughed Carter. "And when you are 5'5", like I am, it's pretty impressive!"
Tickets start at $18.99 and can be purchased online.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
BREAKING | Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
"It's still standing today": B.C.'s iconic Mill No. 3 celebrates 100 years of history
Mill No. 3, which is a National Historic Site, an iconic B.C. landmark and the heartbeat of the Britannia Community, is celebrating 100 years.
Quebec man, 27, fatally shot in Mexico; second tourist death in Oaxaca this week
A Quebec man was fatally shot in Puerto Escondido, a seaside town on Mexico's Pacific coast, the local prosecutor's office said Tuesday.
Black, hairy tongue developed after cancer treatment
In an unusual case study, a woman developed a black and hairy tongue after cancer treatment.
Rumours of alien invasion created to stop math test, Michigan superintendent says
Reports of aliens invading Michigan public schools spread on social media with eyewitnesses reporting extraterrestrial beings came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on a playground.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Atlantic
-
Crews contain 60% of Shelburne County wildfire
The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.
-
N.B. health network gives recruitment update: 'We'll be at this for a while'
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has recruited almost 2,400 new health-care professionals for the province but it's only a net gain of 550 employees.
-
Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night
Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Brampton and Mississauga to become separate cities, source says
The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
Major data breach at one of Canada's largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
-
Hong Kong is giving away half a million flights to tourists. Here's how Canadians can book one
Hong Kong is offering flights to Canadians as part of a giveaway meant to attract tourists to the city after two years of strict pandemic measures.
Montreal
-
Girl, 10, in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's west end
A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say.
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
Northern Ontario
-
Badly injured baby moose rescued in northern Ont. after his mother was killed by a truck
A baby moose in northern Ontario is on the mend following a car crash that took the life of its mother and sibling.
-
Officials report three active forest fires in the northeast region
There is one new forest fire in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires in the region to three.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
London
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Putnam Road
A careless driving charge has been laid after a collision involving two commercial vehicles. Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, and Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line.
-
Budweiser Gardens makes pitch for expansion
London, Ont. could be missing out on major shows and sporting events, along with the economic benefits that come with them, because of physical limitations at Budweiser Gardens.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Manitoba aims to turn homes tied to suspected crime into affordable housing
Six homes connected to suspected criminal activity could soon become affordable housing under a new approach by the Manitoba government to the seizure and sale of criminal assets.
Kitchener
-
Train derails west of Cambridge, Ont.
A train derailment just west of Cambridge, Ont. is prompting an emergency response.
-
Police search for a man after Cambridge house fire
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
-
Kitchener restaurant asking for deposits to reserve a table after rising number of no-shows
There is growing frustration from restaurants in Kitchener-Waterloo when it comes to customers not showing up for their reservations.
Calgary
-
Chinch bugs return to Calgary lawns this spring with a vengeance
What started as an issue for Calgary homeowners living in southeast communities has now spread to lawns across the city.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food is apologizing while staying on to run in the Alberta election.
-
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut full-day Kindergarten, get rid of librarians and raise lunch-time fees
Saskatoon's Catholic school division is planning a number of cuts and will increase fees for parents amid a funding shortfall.
-
Saskatoon house fire leaves one dead
A person has died following a residential fire, according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
-
Saskatoon’s Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Sticks and Stones to close
A high-profile Saskatoon restaurant will be closing its doors in the next few weeks.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food is apologizing while staying on to run in the Alberta election.
-
Driver arrested after string of 'violent' carjackings, crashes: Edmonton police
One person has been arrested after multiple carjackings and crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
5 homes destroyed by Drayton Valley fire; no 'looting' but some people arrested: officials
Five homes have been destroyed by flames and "several" people have been arrested for breaking and entering following 12 days of mandatory evacuation in Drayton Valley.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Incident involving taxi draws large police presence to uptown New Westminster
An incident involving a taxi prompted road closures and drew a large police presence to New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.
-
400 cars keyed at Metro Vancouver dealerships, police say
Mounties in Coquitlam are trying to identify a woman suspected of keying more than 400 cars at two dealerships, causing an estimated $500,000 in damage.
-
Pattullo Bridge to close in one direction for 5 days over May long weekend
The Pattullo Bridge will be closed for another long weekend, this time between 7 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Regina
-
Regina Sexual Assault Centre pushes back against claim of increased calls following Experience Regina campaign
The Regina Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) is speaking out after an open letter claimed the Experience Regina campaign led to an increase of calls to sexual assault services and called for a town hall to discuss the effects of the campaign.
-
'I was ready to faint': Woman wins $1.4M jackpot at VLT in Moose Jaw
A Moose Jaw woman walked away with over $1.4 million after winning big at a Saskatchewan VLT.
-
Saskatchewan called a 'childcare desert' in new report
Child care options are scarce in Saskatchewan, according to a new report.