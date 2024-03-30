1 in critical condition, 3 injured after crash with OC Transpo bus in south Ottawa

A person was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a car and an OC Transpo bus collided in Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services say they responded to the scene at the intersection of Blohm Drive and Hunterswood Crescent, just north of Hunt Club Road at 2:56 p.m.

CTV News Ottawa cameras confirmed a grey sedan and an OC Transpo bus were involved in the collision.

Upon arrival, fire crews determined the occupant of the sedan needed to be extricated. The rescue crew began the extrication process took the person out of the vehicle in approximately eight minutes, Ottawa Fire says.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Kevin Montgomery tells CTV News that emergency services arrived at the scene at approximately 3 p.m.

One person was treated on scene and taken to hospital in critical condition.

OC Transpo tells CTV News Ottawa in a statement on Sunday that there were seven passengers aboard the bus at the time of the collision.

Two of the passengers as well as the bus operator sustained minor injuries and were assessed by EMS on location, then released.

OC Transpo adds the collision happened while a bus was servicing route 98 to Hawthorne.

A memo on Sunday by general manager of transit services Renée Amilcar said OC Transpo is cooperating with Ottawa police in the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the collision," Amilcar said.

Blohm Drive was closed at Hunterswood Crescent and Ottawa Police asked the public to avoid the area. The road is now open, police say.

Anyone who might have witnessed what happened to is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 2345, or leave a tip anonymously at crimestoppers.ca.

Traffic Alert: due to a collision, Blohm Drive will be closed at Hunterswood Cres. Please avoid the area. #ottnews @OttawaPolice — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) March 30, 2024

An Ottawa police officer investigating after a crash involving an OC Transpo bus on Saturday, March 30, 2024 (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)