1 dead, 1 with serious injuries in fatal car crash in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police in Prescott-Russell County are investigating a crash between two vehicles that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

OPP say they responded to the crash on Nov. 21 at 8:20 p.m. on County Road 17 near Golf Road in east Hawkesbury, about 113 kilometres east of Ottawa.

The Hawkesbury Fire Department and Prescott-Russell Paramedic Services also attended the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 39-year-old man from Hawkesbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by police.