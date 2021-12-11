Public Health Ontario is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, the second straight day with more than 100 cases.

Across Ontario, there are 1,607 new cases of novel coronavirus.

In Ottawa, the 123 new cases on Saturday follows 106 cases on Friday and 32 cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will release the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 654 of the 1,607 new cases of COVID-19 involve people who are not fully vaccinated, while 89 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

OF the 146 people in the ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 121 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force reports 2.940 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,803 lab tests were performed on Dec. 9.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION