Yoga on Parliament Hill has become one of Ottawa’s hottest summer attractions with thousands taking part in the free one-hour class on Wednesdays.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the annual event which is hosted by Lululemon Athletica, the Canadian yoga apparel company. The event started in 2007 with roughly 15 participants and quickly grew into what it is today.

Every week yogis of all ages and levels gather on the hill from noon to 1p.m. to take part in the unique experience. Classes are weather dependent and hosted by a different teacher each week.

This week’s instructor was Devinder Kaur from PranaShanti Yoga Centre. Kaur said she started practicing yoga a few years back for health reasons and never stopped.

“Probably like most people I was stressed, spending a lot of time on a computer with tendonitis and all sorts of things so I started with Hatha Yoga… then I was just looked, I loved everything about it.”

Kaur now teaches Kundalini yoga, which focuses on energy and consciousness.

“They say it’s like a style of yoga that is for everybody,” Kaur said. “It incorporates postures, and breath work and meditations, and you really do it at your own pace.”

Every teacher will guide the class using their own style. For a list of upcoming teachers - click here.