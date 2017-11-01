

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Environment Canada is predicting it will be a rainy and snowy end to the wettest year in Ottawa history.

Over 1,200 mm of rain and snow has fallen on Ottawa in the first 10 months of the year, breaking the record for most precipitation in a year. Ottawa has received 1,084 mm of rain since January 1.

Environment Canada’s three month outlook predicts Ottawa will see “above normal” rain and snowfall through November, December and January.

Temperatures are also expected to remain above normal over the next three months.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has predicted Ottawa and eastern Ontario will see more snow than usual this winter.